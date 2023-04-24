Election observers appointed for Ballari district

April 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Election Commission of India has appointed Indian Administrative Services officers as General Observers for overseeing the arrangements and also check violations in different Assembly segments in Ballari district during the general elections to the Assembly.

As per information provided by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pavan Kumar Malapati, observer for Ballari City and Sandur segments Pandya will stay at Room No 3 in the New Government Guest House, off Dr. Rajkumar Road in the city, and he will be available for the public between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Observer for Kampli and Siruguppa segments Vijaya Kumar J. Jayaram will stay in Room No 1 of the same guesthouse and will be available for the public between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Observer for Ballari Rural segment Rajamani will stay in Room No 2 of the same guesthouse and will be available for the public between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Mr. Malapati appealed to the general public, candidates and parties to meet the observers at the designated place and time for any election-related complaints and grievances.