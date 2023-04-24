HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election observers appointed for Ballari district

April 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed Indian Administrative Services officers as General Observers for overseeing the arrangements and also check violations in different Assembly segments in Ballari district during the general elections to the Assembly.

As per information provided by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pavan Kumar Malapati, observer for Ballari City and Sandur segments Pandya will stay at Room No 3 in the New Government Guest House, off Dr. Rajkumar Road in the city, and he will be available for the public between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Observer for Kampli and Siruguppa segments Vijaya Kumar J. Jayaram will stay in Room No 1 of the same guesthouse and will be available for the public between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Observer for Ballari Rural segment Rajamani will stay in Room No 2 of the same guesthouse and will be available for the public between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Mr. Malapati appealed to the general public, candidates and parties to meet the observers at the designated place and time for any election-related complaints and grievances.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.