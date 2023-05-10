Election in both Yadgir and Raichur districts peaceful

May 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Yadgir/Raichur

Yadgir registered 59.25% poll percentage and Raichur 63.87% till 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Except some incidents of stopping the voting process, the election went on peacefully and no untoward incidents across Yadgir district. The election was peaceful in Raichur district.

According to reports received by 5 p.m., the poll percentage in Yadgir district was 59.25 while it was 63.87 in Raichur district.

The details of poll percentage in Yadgir district are as follows: Shorapur 62%, Shahapur 58.15%, Yadgir 58.26% and Gurmitkal 58.2%.

In Raichur district: Deodurga 62.10%, Lingasagur 61.76%, Manvi 61.28%, Maski 65.66%, Raichur City 55.84%, Raichur Rural 70.98% and Sindhanur 69.83% respectively.

Due to techinal issues in the EVM’s in polling station 30 in Yadgir city and 194 in Bailapur tanda in Hunsagi taluk, the voting was stopped for a while and resumed after the issues were fixed.

Slow process

Polling began at 7 a.m., slowed down and picked up pace later. By 3.30 p.m., there were long queues outside polling stations and voters were waiting inside for their turns even after 5.30 p.m. Therefore, it is expected that poll percentage will be added approximately from 5% to 7% to the turnout recorded by 5 p.m.

Women, elderly persons, and new voters cast their votes. Persons with disabilities came to the station with the help of others and cast their votes.

Stone pelting

Sources said that there was a verbal clash between BJP and JD(S) workers at Keshwar village in Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency in Yadgir district. After a few minutes, a verbal clash led to stone pelting from both sides. However, the police brought the situation under control. Confirming the incident, C.B. Vedamurthy told The Hindu that no complaint had been lodged yet.