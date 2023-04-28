‘Election Habba’ at all Mysuru booths on April 29, 30

April 28, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of election scheduled on May 10, all 11 constituencies in Mysuru district will celebrate ‘Election Habba’ in which all polling booths will remain open from morning till evening on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, to introduce voters to their respective booths.

The voters can visit their booths and check facilities available over there. They can also check and confirm their names in the electoral list.

“Essentially, the idea of Matadana Habba is to enable the voters to experience their booths so that it becomes convenient for them to vote on the day of polling. The voters can know their booths ahead of actual polling and get their doubts clarified with the booth level officers,” said DC and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra.

All useful information for voters will be displayed at the booths.

The DC said the voter slips to about 26.50 lakh voters will be issued from May 5.

“I and the ZP CEO will personally visit certain booths that recorded less than 40 percent polling in the last elections. We shall be visiting the homes and hand over the slips to voters with a request to vote without fail,” he said.

Mr. Rajendra said, “We are hoping to see a rise in voter turnout because of SVEEP activities. Overall, around 90 pc turnout is expected in the district and over 70 percent turnout in Mysuru city constituencies including KR, NR and Chamaraja.”