Election general observers, police observer appointed for Dakshina Kannada

April 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Election Commission of India has appointed four IAS officers as general observers and an IPS officer as police observer for eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada.

Saroj Kumar has been appointed as the general observer for Belthangady and Moodbidri Assembly constituencies. People can meet him at the Circuit house in Mangaluru between 8.30 a.m. and 9.30 p.m. every day. He can be contacted over 9141046501 and his email is generalobs200201@gmail.com

Saurabh Bhagat has been appointed the general observer for Mangaluru City North and Mangaluru City South Assembly constituencies. He can be contacted over 9141046502 and his email is generalobs202203@gmail.com.

Deepankar Sinha has been appointed as the general observer for Mangaluru and Bantwal Assembly constituencies. He can be contacted over 9141046503 and his email is generalobs204205@gmail.com

Shiv Sahay Avasti has been appointed the general observer for Puttur and Sullia Assembly constituencies. He will be available for people everyday at the Inspection Bungalow in Puttur between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. He can be contacted over 9141046504 and his email is generalobs206207@gmail.com

IPS officer Koya Praveen has been appointed as police observer for the eight assembly constituencies. She can be contacted over 9141046514 and her email is policeobs2023@gmail.com.