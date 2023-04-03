Election Commission’s cumulative seizures in Karnataka touch ₹47.44 crore after poll code came into force

April 03, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Since March 29 when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) made seizures totalling ₹47.44 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and metals.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹12.82 crore, while liquor worth ₹16.02 crore, narcotics worth ₹41.26 lakh, precious metals worth ₹7.36 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹10.79 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.