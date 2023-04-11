HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Commission seizes ₹17.36 crore in 24 hours

April 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has seized ₹17.36 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 29 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka crossed ₹126 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and metals. 

The EC had seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹35.42 crore, while liquor worth ₹47.01 crore, narcotics worth ₹12.92 crore, precious metals worth ₹19.99 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹17.43 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 1,042 FIRs have been registered and 7,422 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of announcement of elections.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.