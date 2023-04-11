Election Commission seizes ₹17.36 crore in 24 hours

April 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission has seized ₹17.36 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 29 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka crossed ₹126 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and metals.

The EC had seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹35.42 crore, while liquor worth ₹47.01 crore, narcotics worth ₹12.92 crore, precious metals worth ₹19.99 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹17.43 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 1,042 FIRs have been registered and 7,422 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of announcement of elections.