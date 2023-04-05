Election Commission makes seizures of over ₹69.36 crore

April 05, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Since March 29 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) made seizures totalling ₹69.36 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and metals.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹22.75 crore, while liquor worth ₹24.45 crore, narcotics worth ₹56 lakh, precious metals worth ₹9.56 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹12.02 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

In the last 24 hours, flying squads, police authorities and IT officials have seized cash worth ₹2 crore in Belagavi Rural constituency, ₹56 lakh in Tumakuru Rural constituency, ₹ 32.32 lakh in Davanagere South constituency, ₹1.72 crore in Humnabad constituency.

While officials from the Excise Department seized liquor worth ₹2.07 crore, police authorities seized 395.70 g of gold worth ₹21 lakh and 28.065 kg of silver worth ₹19.08 lakh in Khanapur constituency.