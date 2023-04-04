Election Commission makes seizures of over ₹60 crore

April 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Since March 29, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) made seizures totalling ₹60.99 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and metals.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹17.36 crore, while liquor worth ₹22.35 crore, narcotics worth ₹42.66 lakh, precious metals worth ₹9.15 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹11.69 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

In the last 24 hours, flying squads and police authorities seized 8.569 kg of gold worth ₹1.47 crore in C.V. Raman Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. Likewise, the Income Tax Department has seized cash totaling ₹3.36 crore in Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, stated the release.