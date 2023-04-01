ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission makes seizures of ₹39.384 crore after polls were announced

April 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In three days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka on March 29, the Election Commission (EC) made seizures totalling ₹39.384 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and metals. 

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹7,07 crore, while liquor worth ₹5.8 lakh, narcotics worth ₹21.7 lakh, precious metals worth ₹1.9 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹9.58 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have seized cash worth ₹1.39 crore in  Shivamogga district, ₹30 lakh in  Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru, and ₹1 crore in Kalaburagi city on March 31,” stated the release.

The 2,040 flying squads and 2,605 SSTs that have been activated so far removed 29,828 wall writings, 37,955 posters, and 14,413 banners from private property after the announcement of elections.  Likewise, 28,740 wall writings, 69,245 posters,  and 45,081 banners were removed  from public property. As many as 73 cases have been lodged under Karnataka Open Places (Provisions of disfigurement) Act 1,981, the release said.

Grievance redressal

“Of the 918 calls received through Voter Helplines, 893 people  have sought information, three have given feedback, six have made  suggestions and 16 have registered complaints. All 918 calls have  been disposed of. In addition, 958 complaints have been registered by the citizens on the National Grievance redressal System (NGRS) portal, out of which, 572 complaints have been disposed of,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US