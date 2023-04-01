Election Commission makes seizures of ₹39.384 crore after polls were announced

April 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

In three days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka on March 29, the Election Commission (EC) made seizures totalling ₹39.384 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and metals.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹7,07 crore, while liquor worth ₹5.8 lakh, narcotics worth ₹21.7 lakh, precious metals worth ₹1.9 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹9.58 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

“Our Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have seized cash worth ₹1.39 crore in Shivamogga district, ₹30 lakh in Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru, and ₹1 crore in Kalaburagi city on March 31,” stated the release.

The 2,040 flying squads and 2,605 SSTs that have been activated so far removed 29,828 wall writings, 37,955 posters, and 14,413 banners from private property after the announcement of elections. Likewise, 28,740 wall writings, 69,245 posters, and 45,081 banners were removed from public property. As many as 73 cases have been lodged under Karnataka Open Places (Provisions of disfigurement) Act 1,981, the release said.

Grievance redressal

“Of the 918 calls received through Voter Helplines, 893 people have sought information, three have given feedback, six have made suggestions and 16 have registered complaints. All 918 calls have been disposed of. In addition, 958 complaints have been registered by the citizens on the National Grievance redressal System (NGRS) portal, out of which, 572 complaints have been disposed of,” the release said.