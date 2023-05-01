Election Commission directs for enhanced security on Karnataka borders ahead of Assembly polls

May 01, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of next week’s Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Election Commission on Monday directed for enhanced vigilance on the State’s borders with a special focus on 185 inter-State checkposts across the six neighboring States.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Jain held a virtual review meeting with Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police, Nodal Police Officers and senior officials from enforcement agencies, including Coast Guard, Narcotics Control Bureau and Income Tax Departments of Karnataka and the border States of Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to review the election arrangements and law and order situation.

The CEC directed State teams for enhanced vigilance on the borders. He specifically emphasised the need for vigil over the 185 inter-State checkposts across the six neighboring States to ensure that no cross border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs and freebies takes place.

Taking note of the seizure of over ₹305 crore till date in this election as compared to ₹83 crore in the 2018 Assembly polls, the CEC said that the responsibility to control money power should be fixed on local officers. The poll body asked the officials to take stricter action against anti-social elements and act against kingpins to prevent stockpiling of liquor.

The commission also asked the officials to keep a strict watch over social media for any violations and fake narratives vitiating the election atmosphere. He urged the officials to raise the bar further on voter turnout, gender, youth and urban electors participation.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are scheduled to be held on May 10 and results would be out on May 13.