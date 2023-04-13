Eight candidates file nomination papers in Kalaburagi district

April 13, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as eight candidates filed their nomination papers for different Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

As per information provided by the District Election Officer, nomination papers were filed for four of the nine Assembly constituencies, Afzalpur, Sedam, Gulbarga Dakshin and Aland.

In Afzalpur, Malikayya Guttedar filed nomination papers as BJP candidate and his younger brother, Nitin Guttedar, filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

Shivakumar Malakappa Natikar filed nomination papers as Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.

Balaraja Ashok Guttedar filed his nomination papers as Janata Dal(S) candidate in Sedam constituency, while Dattatreya Patil Revoor submitted them as BJP candidate in Gulbarga Dakshin.

In the Aland segment, Bojaraj Ramachandra Patil (B.R. Patil) and Subhash Rukmayya Guttedar (Subhash Guttedar) filed their nomination papers as candidates of the Congress and the BJP, respectively.

Polling in these Assembly constituencies will be held on May 10 and vote counting will be taken up on May 13.

