ADVERTISEMENT

Eight candidates file nomination papers in Kalaburagi district

April 13, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight candidates filed their nomination papers for different Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

As per information provided by the District Election Officer, nomination papers were filed for four of the nine Assembly constituencies, Afzalpur, Sedam, Gulbarga Dakshin and Aland.

In Afzalpur, Malikayya Guttedar filed nomination papers as BJP candidate and his younger brother, Nitin Guttedar, filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar Malakappa Natikar filed nomination papers as Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.

Balaraja Ashok Guttedar filed his nomination papers as Janata Dal(S) candidate in Sedam constituency, while Dattatreya Patil Revoor submitted them as BJP candidate in Gulbarga Dakshin.

In the Aland segment, Bojaraj Ramachandra Patil (B.R. Patil) and Subhash Rukmayya Guttedar (Subhash Guttedar) filed their nomination papers as candidates of the Congress and the BJP, respectively.

Polling in these Assembly constituencies will be held on May 10 and vote counting will be taken up on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US