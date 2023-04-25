‘Eddelu Karnataka’ makes appeal to voters

April 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eddelu Karnataka, a group of writers and activists, including Devanur Mahadeva, G.N. Devy, and Yogendra Yadav, have issued an appeal to the people of the State to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Eddelu Karnataka issued three guidelines in their appeal: no vote must be wasted, care must be taken to ensure votes must not be divided, and only candidate who is best placed to defeat BJP should be voted.

The coalition termed the last four years of BJP rule in the State as “unprecedented dark days”, when the government “looted 40%, caused price rise, and created enmity between religious groups disrupting the social fabric of the State.” Expressing confidence that the people of the State have already decided to reject the BJP, the coalition said it was not enough though. “It is our responsibility to defeat the BJP in such a way that they do not come back to the market to buy MLAs,” the coalition’s statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mahadeva said that the people of the State had become more aware than ever and were questioning the incumbent government. “More than who will win in the elections, we need to ensure that this BJP government is defeated. We need to later continue our fight with whoever wins the elections for public good,” he said, adding this meant that in most places people had to vote for the Congress, but if a JD(S) candidate was better placed to defeat a BJP candidate then people must vote for JD(S) in such constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT