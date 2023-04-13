HamberMenu
EC’s seizures in run-up to Karnataka poll see four-fold rise from 2018

Since the 2023 Karnataka poll was announced, the EC seized items worth ₹140 crore, four times more than the ₹34.13 crore seized in the corresponding period in 2018; EC credits active enforcement and vigilance

April 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Afshan Yasmeen
A View of the logo of the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi.

A View of the logo of the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Since March 29, when the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission has made seizures of items with a total worth of ₹140 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and metals. In fact, the Commission had seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore between March 9 to 27, even before the election date was announced. It has identified 81 expenditure-sensitive constituencies this year.

As of April 12, the cumulative seizures of the 2023 election (from March 29 when the election was announced) is more than four times the amount seized in the 2018 election. During the corresponding period in 2018, a sum of ₹34.13 crore had been seized. Overall during the 2018 election, over ₹185.74 crore had been seized.

Attributing the high seizures to increased enforcement activity by various agencies and active vigilance by State electoral machinery, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Venkatesh Kumar R. told The Hindu that distribution of freebies is rampant this election. “The two largest freebie hauls that have been seized are from Bengaluru and Shivamogga. While freebies worth ₹4.5 crore were seized in Shivamogga, a consignment worth ₹3.6 crore were seized in Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru,” Mr. Kumar said.

cVIGIL app

Pointing out that increased citizen participation in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has also helped, the official said as many as 2,389 complaints have been received through the cVIGIL mobile application so far. As many as 1,979 complaints were found to be correct and action has been taken, he said.

“This app provides time-stamped evidentiary proof of the MCC/expenditure violation by empowering every citizen to click a photo or video using his or her smartphone. The application is based on GIS technology, and the unique feature of auto location provides fairly correct information. The app prioritises speedy action by authorities and promises users status reports within 100 minutes,” he added.

