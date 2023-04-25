ECI officers stop, check Priyank Kharge’s vehicle

April 25, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Vigilant officers from the Election Commission of India (ECI) stopped the vehicle of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge at Bhankur in the district for regular checking on Tuesday.

Since they found nothing suspicious or objectionable in the vehicle, they allowed Mr. Kharge, who is the Congress candidate in Chittapur, to continue with poll campaigning.

Sharing a video of the episode on his Facebook page, Mr. Kharge appreciated the sincere work of the ECI officers saying that they were discharging their duties earnestly.

Mr. Kharge also said that he expects the ECI officers to similarly check vehicles of people’s representatives from the BJP and all other parties.

