ECI asks parties to exercise restraint in Karnataka Assembly poll campaign

May 02, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Taking serious note of the “plummeting” level of campaign discourse for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 2 asked political parties, particularly their star campaigners, to exercise restraint and focus on “issue-based” debates.

The poll body has received numerous complaints and counter-complaints from the political parties in fray for the Assembly polls slated for May 10 in Karnataka. The complaints have been against top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Through an advisory, the ECI directed all national and State parties, and candidates, to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning, and not to vitiate the election atmosphere. It said that, recently, its attention had been drawn to the instances of inappropriate vocabulary used during the ongoing campaign by political parties, and in particular, their star campaigners.

National parties and star campaigners enjoy extra enablements within the Representation of People Act, it noted.

Inviting the attention of political parties to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the poll body said: “It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere.”.

It noted that, according to the MCC provisions, use of provocative and inflammatory statements, use of intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency, and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field. “The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation, it also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes,” the ECI said.

“They are thus expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to ‘issue’ based debate, provide pan India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election,” it added.

The ECI’s directive comes on a day when the BJP yet again complained to the commission against Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his “ nalayak” (stupid) barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the party had filed a complaint and sought the filing of a criminal case against his Mr. Priyank Kharge’s father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, for his “poisonous snake” remark against the PM.

The BJP also raised the issue of the Congress promising tough action against the Bajrang Dal in the Congress’ election manifesto for Karnataka, released on Tuesday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who led the BJP’s delegation to the ECI, said the Bajrang Dal was an organisation devoted to Lord Hanuman and to serving people, and said the Congress’ attack on it was “shameful”.

The Congress party too met the commission hours before the advisory was issued.

Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha met the poll panel to re-register their complaint against Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as against BJP president J P Nadda.

“When people in high constitutional posts like the Home Minister talk of riots if the Congress comes to power, it amounts to delivering hate speech. We have also submitted the recent Supreme Court directive in registering cases regarding hate speech,” Mr. Tankha said.

Last week, a Congress delegation had moved the poll panel to bar the Home Minister and the U.P. Chief Minister from campaigning in Karnataka.