EC sets up 141 model polling booths in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

May 09, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Election Commission of India has set up 141 model polling booths, 100 in eight Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district, and 41 in five constituencies of Udupi district to celebrate the festival of democracy on May 10.

Every constituency would have five each Sakhi booths, wholly managed by women polling personnel in both the districts. Such booths will be decorated in pink, while seating and drinking water arrangements will also be made.

Some booths have been designed on various themes, including Yakshagana, Kambala, go green, heritage, youth ethnic, and blue wave, all related to the coastal region.

In Mangaluru City South, Sakhi booths have been set up at Nalyapadavu, Kapikad, Kannuru, Falnir, and Kadri. While Yakshagana booths are there at Attavar and Gandhinagar, Kambala booths are at Jeppinamogaru and Kasaba Bengre, blue wave booths at Pandeshwara, heritage booths at Capitanio-Kankanady, go green booths at Kulashekara, and a youth booth at Maroli.

SDM Mangalajyothi Integrated School at Vamanjoor under Mangaluru City North constituency has a booth on the ethnic theme (particularly vulnerable tribal group), besides Yakshagana at Marakada, Kambala at Munchuru and Kulur, blue wave at Panjimogaru, heritage at Madhya, go green at Arkula, youth at Konchadi and a Sakhi booth at Katipalla III Block, Kavoor, Malali, Gurupura, and Kodikal.

Moodbidri has an ethnic theme-based (PVTG) booth at Nellikaru, Belthangady at Thenkakarandur and Kundapur has ethnic booth at Sauda polling station, besides other model booths.

Udupi constituency has Sakhi booths at Volakadu (two), Board High School, Bailur and Paduthonse-Gujjarbettu, youth and theme-based booths at Hanumanthanagara.

In all, Belthangady, Mangaluru City North and South and Bantwal constituencies have 13 model booths each, while Moodbidri, Mangaluru (Ullal), Puttur, and Sullia have 12 model booths each in Dakshina Kannada district. In Udupi District, Karkala, Kaup, Udupi and Byndoor have eight model booths each, while Kundapur has nine such booths.