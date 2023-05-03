HamberMenu
EC issues notice to Cong chief's son Priyank Kharge for 'nalayak' remark against PM Modi

The Commission has asked Mr. Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening

May 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge addressing people during an election rally at Shankarwadi village in Chittapur constituency

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge addressing people during an election rally at Shankarwadi village in Chittapur constituency | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Commission on May 3 issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.

The Commission has asked Mr. Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against him.

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Mr. Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

