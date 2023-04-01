EC extends postal ballot facility to COVID-positive electors

April 01, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

With COVID-19 cases surging again, the Election Commission of India (EC) has extended the option of postal ballot facility to electors who are COVID-19 positive/or suspected to have been infected.

Reissuing the October 2022 COVID-19 guidelines, the ECI has said COVID-19 patients and all others who may be under isolation/quarantine will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the polling day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. They should do so by strictly following COVID-19-related preventive measures, the guidelines stated. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, said the EC’s COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

Advising that people should follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during election-related activities, the EC has said all eligible polling personnel/security personnel and counting staff should be fully vaccinated, preferably with a booster dose.

Guidelines for campaign

During outdoor/indoor meetings, rallies, roadshows, and padyatras, processions, the organisers and political parties concerned should ensure the COVID-19 norms are followed. Organisers will be responsible for any breach of the COVID-related protocols and guidelines.

At polling stations

According to the guidelines, help desks should be set up at polling stations for distribution of tokens to the voters on a first-come, first-served basis so that they do not wait in the queue. There should also be markers to demonstrate social distancing for the queue. Awareness posters on COVD-19 should be displayed at visible locations, the guidelines specified.