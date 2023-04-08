Drivers fined for carrying political advertisements on autorickshaws

April 08, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Getting political advertisements on their autorickshaws has now turned costly for auto drivers in the city. Transport Department officials have started pulling down the advertisements and penalising the auto drivers as it is a violation of the model code of conduct, according to the Election Commission of India.

The traffic police have been roped in for the special drive. Officials, acting on the orders of the EC are not only tearing down political advertisements on autorickshaws but also penalising drivers, drawing their ire. Neither did political parties who roped in them for the display of advertisements nor the officials informed them of this earlier, auto drivers rue.

Sharavana Kumar, an auto driver from Adugodi, complained that he and his friends had to face such action by the police recently. “Why didn’t the police tell us about this law before the model code of conduct was enforced? Many local leaders gave us ₹500-₹1,000 for carrying an advertisement on the auto. Now we had to pay a fine of up to ₹5,000 for the same. Political parties had not informed us that the advertisements should be removed once the model code of conduct came into effect. There is no mistake of auto drivers in this,” he said. However, a senior official claimed the fact that commercial vehicles cannot sport political advertisements once the model code of conduct came into effect was well known and drivers were informed of this.

A senior traffic police official said they had penalised more than 500 autorickshaw drivers over the last three days. “A majority of the advertisements of political leaders and parties have been removed. A special drive was carried out for three to four days to remove such advertisements. On those who disobeyed orders, a penalty of ₹500 to ₹1,000 was imposed. However, in certain cases, if permit rules are found violated there are provisions to impose a higher penalty,” Transport Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa said. In several cases, the penalty has gone up to ₹5,000, said auto drivers.

Amid this, most of the autorickshaw drivers have voluntarily removed the political advertisements fearing a penalty. “During the previous Assembly polls, I had to pay a fine after getting a political advertisement on my auto. I have learnt lessons and this year I removed the poster the day the elections were announced,” said Peer Pasha, a auto driver from Jayanagar.