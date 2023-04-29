April 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP’s national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam clarified that the statement by some BJP functionaries that they do not need the votes of Muslims should not be taken seriously as it is not the view of the party.

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP’s media centre in Mangaluru on April 29, Mr. Islam said, “There have been some instances of (party functionaries making) such a statement. It should be ignored, as they are not authorised to speak on behalf of the party. Actually, such a statement reflects their individual mindset. Individual statements cannot be taken seriously.”

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Islam said, “Muslims have been among the communities that have been greatly benefited by the Central Government’s welfare and development measures. The Central Government has been working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle of sab ka saat, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas sab ka prayas (BJP aims for everyone’s progress; everyone in BJP should try to win over every section of society), and reaching out to all communities. Mr. Modi is working towards making people and the country aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient).”

Citing his constituency Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Islam said Muslims are beneficiaries of various schemes — Pradhan Mantri Mudra (loan) yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas yojana (housing scheme) and Pradhana Mantri Ujjwala yojana scheme (free cooking gas cylinders). Muslims have been greatly benefited by the schemes, and have been empowered. Presence of ‘double engine’ government has helped in delivering the benefits to a large section of society.

The Central Government has taken tough decisions to end terrorism. Coastal Karnataka has been affected by terrorism. Accusing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) of encouraging terrorism, Mr. Islam accused Congress of supporting these groups only with the intention of getting votes of Muslims.

The Congress, which considers itself as ‘jagirdar’ (landlord) of Muslims votes, has done nothing to improve the living conditions of Muslims, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT