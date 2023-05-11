DKS, Siddaramaiah exude confidence, hold meetings

May 11, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite the prediction of a fractured mandate by some exit polls, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar is confident of securing a comfortable majority for the party.

On Thursday morning, he sought the blessings of his mother, Gowramma, and had breakfast with his close loyalists at a popular eatery in Kanakapura. Later, he arrived in Bengaluru to participate in party meetings.

On Wednesday, after polling, he exuded confidence about a comfortable majority and said there was no question of a tie-up with the Janata Dal (Secular) since there would not be a fractured mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah arrived in Bengaluru and was involved in a conversation with his loyalists about the possible poll outcome.

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge too spent a day at his home in Bengaluru and was involved in talking to various leaders over telephone, discussing possible outcomes.

After a hectic poll campaign for over a month, sources said many candidates and leaders spent their time with family members.