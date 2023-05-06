HamberMenu
DKS demands answer from PM

May 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s answer to reports of Chittapur’s BJP candidate’s alleged threat to murder AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar said Mr. Kharge, who started his career in the Congress as president of the party’s block unit, occupied the highest position. “The BJP candidate has hatched a conspiracy to murder Mr. Kharge and his family members. Why has he not been arrested so far? Why has he not been removed from the party yet? The PM, who is in Karnataka, should answer,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar was in Hassan district to campaign for Congress candidates.

