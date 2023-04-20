ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Suresh files nomination from Kanakapura as a ‘precautionary measure’

April 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader D.K. Suresh files his nomination at Kanakapura in Ramanagara on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

As a precautionary move, since KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has 19 cases pending against him (though with no convictions), his brother and Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, D.K. Suresh, filed his nomination for the Assembly elections from Kanakapura as an Independent candidate. Mr. Shivakumar is the Congress candidate from Kanakapura.

A Congress source said the decision to field Mr. Suresh as an Independent candidate was taken as a “precautionary measure and nothing else” as 19 cases were pending against Mr. Shivakumar. Cases include those filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and for evasion of Income Tax.

No convictions

“There are no convictions, but we wanted to play it safe. We all know how the BJP misuses Central investigation agencies,” said a Congress source. “In a desperate attempt, they may strike against Mr. Shivakumar. The party decided that Mr. Suresh should contest as a back-up candidate.”

The BJP has fielded Revenue Minister R. Ashok to contest against Mr. Shivakumar from Kanakapura constituency. Mr. Ashok and Mr. Shivakumar belong to the Vokkaliga community. The last day for withdrawal of nomination papers in Karnataka is April 24

Earlier, it was speculated that the Congress would field Mr. Suresh from Padmanabha Nagar constituency in Bengaluru against Mr. Ashok. Along with Padmanabha Nagar, Mr. Ashok is also contesting from Kanakapura. But Mr. Suresh’s nomination from Kanakapura constituency has come as a surprise.

