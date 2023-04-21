D.K. Shivakumar’s nomination papers among those declared valid

April 21, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission on Friday accepted the nomination of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar for the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, clearing the way for a high-profile contest between him and Revenue Minister R. Ashok of the BJP.

His nomination papers were among those of 3,044 candidates which were found to be in order in 219 Assembly constituencies across Karnataka on Friday. The scrutiny of nomination papers in Savadatti-Yellamma, Aurad, Haveri (SC), Raichur, and Shivajinagar are yet to be completed.

Seven-time MLA Mr. Shivakumar had filed his nomination papers on Monday amid a show of strength by his supporters.

Precautionary measure

On Thursday, as a precautionary measure in case Mr. Shivakumar’s nomination was declared invalid, his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh filed his papers for the same constituency.

The Congress leader is facing multiple investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases.

At a press conference, Mr. Shivakumar accused the BJP-led Central government of political vendetta. He explained to the I-T Department how his income had increased over the last five years. In the last 15 years, except for his house, he did not purchase any property. There was pressure on the returning officer to declare his nomination invalid, he alleged.

Mr. Suresh is expected to withdraw the papers before April 24.

Mr. Ashok and Mr. Shivakumar belong to the Vokkaliga community, which is estimated to account for more than 50% of the electorate.

According to the note by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, the number of nominations received was 4,989, including 381 from women and one from other gender.

Party-wise break-up

The nomination papers of 219 BJP, 218 Congress, 207 each of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the AAP, 135 BSP, and four CPI(M) candidates have been found to be valid. Nomination papers of 720 candidates of registered unrecognised parties and nominations of 1,334 Independent candidates have also been found to be valid.