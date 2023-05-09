D.K. Shivakumar visits Mysuru a day before polls, courts controversy 

May 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar visited Mysuru less than 24 hours before the commencement of polling for the Assembly elections and proceeded to Chamundeshwari temple along with the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, triggering a controversy.

For, the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Election Officer, had issued instructions that all political leaders and representatives of political parties from other districts and States must leave the constituency where they are not registered voters, 48 hours before the closing of the polls. Public campaigning for the Assembly elections ended on Monday evening and the 48-hour ban on staying in a constituency where one is not a registered voter kicked in as per the model code of conduct.

But Mr. Shivakumar flew to Mysuru in a chopper on Tuesday, visited the temple, and offered prayers along with Mr. Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders.

Taking serious objections to Mr. Shivakumar’s entry into Mysuru, BJP functionaries described it as a violation of the model code of conduct and filed a complaint with the District Election Officer.

When contacted, Mr. Rajendra said on learning about the visit, the flying squad and the ARO were sent to the spot and Mr. Shivakumar was “sent out of the district”.

‘’Though the explanation given was that he had come to visit the temple for darshan, the flying squad and the ARO did not agree, and ensured that he left the district,” said Mr. Rajendra.

An explanation will also be sought from the party and those who accompanied Mr. Shivakumar and in case there was any violation a case would be filed, said Mr. Rajendra. Star campaigners should not be in the constituency where they are not registered voters during the 48-hour ban period as they are the ones who can influence voters, he added.

However, KPCC spokesperson Mr. Lakshman said there was no campaigning of any sort and Mr. Shivakumar had only visited the temple. Besides, he flew in a helicopter and left using the same mode of transport and had informed the authorities beforehand, according to him.

This is the second time that Mr. Shivakumar has courted controversy in the run-up to the polls. A few weeks ago, a video of him distributing money to artists accompanying his procession in Mandya rural had gone viral. Mr. Shivakumar had justified his act claiming that he was paying the artists for their services but an FIR was nevertheless registered.