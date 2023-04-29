ADVERTISEMENT

DK administration initiates voter awareness, water conservation drives in residential apartments

April 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar launched the voter awareness and water conservation campaign at DC Bungalow, in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday initiated voter awareness and water conservation drives in residential apartments in the city. The drive is being held in association with Youth Red Cross.

Initiating the drives, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar accompanied the college students to a residential apartment near his home office. He met a few residents in the apartment and emphasised upon the importance of voting on May 10. He also asked residents to conserve water as the city is facing water scarcity because of delay in rains. He distributed pamphlets related to the drives to the residents.

As many as 55 students, who are Youth Red Cross volunteers, from the University College, P. Dayananad Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, Besant College and Trisha College, are taking part in the drives. The students have been divided into different groups and they will hold the drives in 20 residential apartments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists is also associated with the drive.

Mr. Ravikumar asked students to turn up in good numbers on May 10 and vote. “It is not just you, you should also inspire your friends, relatives and neighbours to vote,” he said. Once you elect your representative, you get the right to make the elected representative address problems in your area, Mr. Ravikumar, who is the District Electoral Officer, told the students.

He also said the delay in rains had led to drying up of Netravathi, Phalguni and Payaswini rivers, which are the perennial water source for many regions in Dakshina Kannada. It was necessary for people to conserve water and not waste it for cleaning vehicles and other non-essential purposes, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US