DK administration initiates voter awareness, water conservation drives in residential apartments

April 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday initiated voter awareness and water conservation drives in residential apartments in the city. The drive is being held in association with Youth Red Cross.

Initiating the drives, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar accompanied the college students to a residential apartment near his home office. He met a few residents in the apartment and emphasised upon the importance of voting on May 10. He also asked residents to conserve water as the city is facing water scarcity because of delay in rains. He distributed pamphlets related to the drives to the residents.

As many as 55 students, who are Youth Red Cross volunteers, from the University College, P. Dayananad Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, Besant College and Trisha College, are taking part in the drives. The students have been divided into different groups and they will hold the drives in 20 residential apartments.

The Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists is also associated with the drive.

Mr. Ravikumar asked students to turn up in good numbers on May 10 and vote. “It is not just you, you should also inspire your friends, relatives and neighbours to vote,” he said. Once you elect your representative, you get the right to make the elected representative address problems in your area, Mr. Ravikumar, who is the District Electoral Officer, told the students.

He also said the delay in rains had led to drying up of Netravathi, Phalguni and Payaswini rivers, which are the perennial water source for many regions in Dakshina Kannada. It was necessary for people to conserve water and not waste it for cleaning vehicles and other non-essential purposes, he said.