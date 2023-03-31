Differences between Jarkiholi-Savadi factions over Athani nominee worry BJP leadership, workers alike

March 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

It seems that the confusion in the BJP about selecting a candidate for Athani continues to bother both the party leadership and workers alike.

The constituency in Belagavi district has been in the news after differences between the factions led by the former Minister and Gokak strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi and the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi came to the fore.

Mr. Jarkiholi’s follower and Mr. Savadi’s long-time political foe Mahesh Kumthalli is the Athani MLA.

Mr. Savadi dropped his claim over the seat after Mr. Kumthalli’s defection to the BJP necessitated a bypoll in 2020.

The BJP sent Mr. Savadi to the Legislative Council later.

However, the fast rise of Mr. Jarkiholi in the party and his repeated insistence that Mr. Kumthalli is going to get party ticket, seemed to have upset Mr. Savadi.

Mr. Savadi’s son, Chidananda Savadi, was the first to speak out about this. He asked Mr. Jarkiholi to vacate the Gokak seat, to accommodate Mr. Kumthalli, rather than try to get him the Athani ticket. He also said that the party high command has to compare the contribution of Mr. Savadi and Mr. Kumthalli to the party before announcing its Athani candidate.

Mr. Savadi has maintained that he will fight the polls, if he got party ticket. However, he held two public meetings to seek the opinion of his followers on whether he should contest the polls or not. One of them was a meeting of all Muslim organisations in Athani. He said that in both the meetings, his followers asked him to get party ticket and fight the polls and that they assured him of their support.

At this moment, the party high command intervened and asked Mr. Savadi or his sons not to issue public statements against Mr. Jarkiholi and also, not to hold meetings of followers or communities. This direction does not seem to have followed by the Savadi faction. Mr. Savadi held a meeting in Athani on Thursday, where an estimated 6,000 followers were present. He told them that he will easily win the polls if each one of them can muster the support of 50-100 people.

The taluk that is nearly 180 km away from Belagavi, borders Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.

It has an interesting history. In 1985, when Leeladevi R. Prasad, a Minister in Ramakrishna Hegde’s Cabinet, was looking for a safe seat, she chose Athani. She won over Yashwantrao Pawar Desai of the Congress. She came back to win in 1994, defeating Irappa Shedshyal of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Mr. Savadi’s followers are going around saying in private, that he will consider quitting the BJP, if necessary.

However, Mr. Savadi has rubbished these as rumours. “I will not quit the BJP even if I am not nominated,” he said.

“I am a disciplined soldier of the party and will work for it,” he told his followers in a meeting last week.