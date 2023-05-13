Karnataka election results | Are incumbent BJP Ministers winning or losing? 

May 13, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

As Congress emerged as the leading party cruising past 120 seats by noon in the closely-watched Assembly elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat saying that his party had not been able to make the mark and would conduct a detailed analysis once the full results were in. However, the incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Mr. Bommai has been maintaining a strong lead in his constituency Shiggaon by 53.05% votes, hoping to secure a fourth consecutive term while his Congress rival Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan was seen trailing.

Also read: Karnataka election results live | Resurgent Congress heads for resounding victory, leading in 119 seats

Here’s a look at how other Ministers in the BJP’s incumbent Karnataka Cabinet are faring in the polls with close to 66% percent of the votes having been counted at noon-

V. Somanna, Housing Minister

Constituency; Varuna

The Varuna constituency in Mysore district witnessed a key battle between BJP’s Housing Minister and Lingayat community leader V. Somanna, and Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BJP Minister as per Election Commission (EC) trends at 12.40 pm has secured 26,049 votes and trailing behind Mr. Siddaramaiah, who won from the constituency in 2008 and 2013. In the 2018 Karnataka polls, the saffron party’s Lingayat strongman Mr. Somanna had won the Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, where he has a foothold. Ahead of the polls, he had accused rival Mr. Siddaramaiah of neglecting the Varuna constituency, saying that he had taken up several developmental works including opening of hospitals, and colleges and providing drinking water besides ensuring cleanliness and peace in Govindarajanagar Assembly segment that he had represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Sriramulu, Transport Minister

Constituency: Ballari rural

In the Ballari rural constituency, Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu is heading towards a humiliating defeat. After the 17th round of counting, he was trailing with 72,866 votes. Congress candidate B. Nagendra was leading with 1,01,718 votes - an impressive margin of 28,852 votes. Ahead of the polls he has said that he may be the Chief Ministerial candidate in the future if the party decides so, adding that the era of demanding Deputy Chief Minister’s post for himself had already passed. Ballari has been the stronghold of former BJP Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, who is Mr. Sriramulu mentor. Mr. Reddy, who has been involved in a case related to mining, has been barred by the Supreme Court from entering Ballari and had launched his own party Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) last year.

Munirathna, Planing and Horticulture Minister

Constituency: Rajarajeshwari

State Cabinet Minister Munirathna is trailing behind Congress’ candidate H. Kusuma in Rajarajeshwari Nagar by a margin of 9980. In the last two elections (2013 and 2018), the incumbent MLA and Minister in the State cabinet won as a candidate from the Congress. However, in 2019, Munirathna shifted his loyalty to BJP with 16 other MLAs of Congress and JD(S), resulting in the fall of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) and Congress coalition government.

In 2020, the constituency went for byelections and Munirathna, who contested from the BJP ticket, defeated Kusuma H. from Congress with a margin of over 50,000 votes. Subsequently, in 2021 he became a Minister in the cabinet of the Basavaraj Bommai government.

Munirathna, a film producer-turned-politician, was embroiled in several controversies in the past. In 2018, police filed an FIR against him and several others following the seizures of thousands of voter IDs in the apartment.

V. Sunil Kumar, Energy and Culture Minister

Constituency: Karkala

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and the BJP candidate for Karkala Assembly constituency V. Sunil Kumar is leading by a margin of 4,602 votes, while Congress candidate Udaya Shetty Muniyal is trailing. If Mr. Kumar wins, it would be his fifth time from Karkala Assembly constituency. He won from Karkala in 2004, 2013, and in 2018.

R. Ashoka, Revenue Minister

Constituency: Padmanabanagar, Kanakapura

BJP leader and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka contested from two constituencies- Padmanabanagar and Kanakapura. In Kanakapura, trends show that he has only been able to secure about 10% of the vote as against Congress stalwart D.K. Shivkumar who is currently the leading candidate with of the vote. In Padmanabanagar, meanwhile, the BJP Minister is currently leading by a margin of 46,718 votes as Congress’ V. Raghunatha Naidu trails. While the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat in the state today, Mr. Ashoka had said ahead of the polls that the BJP would form a government even if the result was a hung assembly.

Araga Jnanendra, Home Minister

Constituency: Tirthahalli

State Home Minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra is leading by a margin of over 12,000 votes and a vote share of 52.28% in the Tirthahalli constituency, while Congress candidate Kimmane Ratnakar is trailing. If he wins, it would be Mr. Jnanendra’s second term in a row from Tirthahalli. He had lost the election in 2013. The 68-year-old Vokkaliga leader from the RSS stables, though began his career in electoral politics in 1983, debuted as Minister almost four decades later in 2021.