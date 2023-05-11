Dharwad district records 73.45% polling

May 11, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The seven Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district have recorded an average polling percentage of 73.45%, which is an increase of 2.11% when compared to 2018 (71.34%). In all, 11,18,750 voters exercised their franchise in the district on Wednesday.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde who on Thursday visited the campus University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad where counting will be held on Saturday, expressed happiness over the increase in polling and thanked the officials and staff for systematic voter awareness campaign.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing the arrangements at the counting centre, Mr. Gurudatta Hegde said that elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure that the counting of votes was held in the most transparent and impartial manner.

In order to streamline the entry and exit to the counting centre, separate entry points had been earmarked for counting officials and staff, candidates, representatives of candidates and media persons, he said.

“The counting centre is under 24x7 surveillance. In order to ensure adequate security and maintenance of law and order, there will be three-tier security by police and paramilitary personnel”, he said.

He said already requisite training had been given to the counting staff. In all 375 persons had been appointed as supervisors, counting assistants and observers. Every constituency will have 14 tables.

Mr. Hegde said they expected to receive around 8,500 postal ballots and already they had received 6,000 postal ballots. As per ECI guidelines, postal ballots can be accepted till 7.59 a.m. on the counting day (May 13).

Prohibitory orders

He said as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders would be imposed from 6 a.m. on May 13 to 6 a.m. on May 14. Any kind of victory celebration is prohibited in and around the counting centre.

Polling percentage

Kalaghatagi constituency has recorded the highest polling percentage of 83.26% in the district, followed by Kundagol (82.86% ) Navalgund (77.78%), Dharwad (76.85%), Hubballi-Dharwad East (70.72%), Hubballi Dharwad West (64.38%), Hubballi-Dharwad Central (64.14%).