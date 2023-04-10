ADVERTISEMENT

Deve Gowda to campaign for party in Old Mysore region

April 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the election scene hots up with a month before the State votes in the Assembly polls, nonagenrian Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has announced that he will travel to campaign for the party candidates in Old Mysore region and a few districts in North Karnataka.

On any kind of alignment with Congress and BJP, he said that there is no question of going near either Congress or BJP.

In a recorded video message released on Monday, he has said that he will travel in Hassan, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, and Ramanagar districts in Old Mysuru region after Tuesday. He has also said that he wishes to canvass for the party in Vijapayura and Raichur districts where he has worked to help the farmers. He recalled his contribution in bringing Krishna water to these districts despite dispute with Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of the river water. He said, “Though I have left the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency to my grandson, I have to take care of all these areas.” The election tour schedule is yet to be released by his office.

