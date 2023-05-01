ADVERTISEMENT

Deve Gowda refuses to comment on Modi’s remark on ‘B’ team

May 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remark that Janata Dal (Secular) is “B team of the Congress” and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that JD(S) is the “B team of the BJP”.

To questions at a press conference in Surathkal, he said that voters are better judges and they will decide about it.

Mr. Deve Gowda said: “Mr. Gandhi called the JD(S) as ‘B team’ of BJP in 2018. Mr. Modi has called JD(S) as B team of the Congress. I will not make any comment on it. There is freedom of speech and they can say anything. People will decide.”

Asked about Mr. Modi’s statement that JD(S) is a private limited company, he said: “I will not speak anything lightly on Mr. Modi, who is our Prime Minister. He has freedom of speech and he can say anything.”

