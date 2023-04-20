HamberMenu
Age cannot wither Deve Gowda’s campaign enthusiasm

Patriarch settles differences on who should get party ticket for Hassan seat

April 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated April 21, 2023 02:54 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leaders taking out a procession in Hassan on Thursday.

JD(S) leaders taking out a procession in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who will soon turn 90, is among the star campaigners of the Janata Dal (Secular) for the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka.

Along with other members of his family — his third son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his second son and former Minister H.D. Revanna, his wife Bhavani Revanna and their two children, Mr. Gowda campaigned at Hassan in the southern part of the State on Thursday.

This was a show of unity since party workers had been divided over the selection of a candidate for the Hassan seat for the last few weeks. H.P. Swaroop, the party candidate, and Ms. Bhavani Revanna, who was a strong contender for the party ticket, campaigned together to indicate that all was finally well. The differences within the family over who had to be given the ticket had pitted the family of Mr. Revanna against Mr. Kumaraswamy, but the matter was resolved with the intervention of the party patriarch.

Ms. Bhavani Revanna, in her address to the public, reiterated that she always treated Mr. Swaroop as one of her sons. “We will win all seven seats in Hassan district, and that will be our gift to Mr. Deve Gowda on his next birthday,” she said.

