Despite big victory, Congress may have to depend on JD(S) in Council for a while for passage of Bills

May 15, 2023

With no party having majority in the Legislative Council now, the Congress that is set to form the government after its impressive victory in the Assembly elections will have to depend on its traditional rival Janata Dal (Secular) for passage of Bills.

Congress thumped JD(S) in its bastion, the Vokkaliga dominated districts, reducing the regional party’s influence considerably in the closely fought Assembly elections, while the BJP lost majority in the Upper House as five of its members resigned to contest the elections.

Current tally

Currently, in the 75-member Upper House, the Congress has 26 members, BJP has 34 members, and JD(S) eight members, beside an Independent and Chairman Basavaraj Horatti elected to the House on BJP ticket. Meanwhile, the Congress nominated members P.R. Ramesh and Mohan Kondajji are set to retire on Wednesday, while another nominated Congress member C.M. Lingappa will retire on June 8.

Of the five vacant seats caused by the resignations, three will be filled through elections from the Assembly of which the Congress is assured of two seats. The other two vacancies are one each in Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies.

Considering the schedule of future elections to the Council, the Congress will not get majority at least until June 2024 when 11 members elected from the Legislative Council and three members elected from Graduates’ constituency retire.

The Congress is also likely to benefit as the nominated BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath and JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda have identified themselves with the Congress.

JD(S) member K.A. Thippeswamy indicated that the Congress could receive issue-based support from the regional party. “We may work with the ruling party, especially on issues of reservation, protection of minorities, backward classes and Scheduled Castes.” Over the last two years, the strength of JD(S) has also come down from 16 to 8 seats now, as it failed to hold onto its seats in Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Kolar districts.

Gained and lost quickly again

It was only in 2022 that the saffron party had gained majority in the Upper House for the first time, backed by impressive gains it made during the 2021 December elections to the council from the local authorities constituency.

The BJP saw its numbers dwindle after resignations of its members Baburao Chinchansur, Puttanna, R. Shankar, Laxman Savadi, and Ayanur Manjunath to contest the Assembly polls. While only Mr. Chinchansur and Mr. Savadi, who left BJP and contested from Congress ticket, managed to win, Mr. Puttanna, who contested from Congress ticket, Mr. Shankar, who contested as NCP candidate, and Mr. Manjunath who contested on JD(S) ticket lost.

Interestingly, Mr. Manjunath was the only member in the council who had been member of the Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

