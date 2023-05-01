ADVERTISEMENT

DC’s diktat to politicians from other districts, states: Political leaders and workers who are not from Mysuru have to leave 48 hours before polling

May 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Political leaders and workers who are not from Mysuru have to leave 48 hours before polling, says K.V. Rajendra

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra during his meeting with the hotel owners in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Political leaders and representatives of political parties from other districts and states must leave Mysuru district two days before the polling, said Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra.

Presiding over a meeting of the hotel owners at his office here, he said there were possibilities of outsiders engaging in distributing money to voters and committing electoral malpractices.

He told the hotel owners to check the identity and purpose of the visit of the guests to their properties while giving the rooms to them in view of the possibilities of illegalities. “If at all the guests have come for some political reasons, they must leave their properties and the district within 48 hours from the day of polling,” he directed.

The politicians who are not from Mysuru must leave the district by 6 p.m. of May 8. The hotel owners must keep a watch, he advised.

While clarifying that there is no bar for tourists to stay in Mysuru, he suggested the hotel owners put up posters on their properties for spreading voter awareness. “Through your staff, spread the message of ethical voting among your guests.”

He told the hotel owners to give paid leave to their staff for casting their vote on May 10.

Mr. Rajendra also told the hotel owners to ensure their premises have CCTVs and the data was stored for at least 30 days.

