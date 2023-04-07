DC tells parties, candidates to use EC’s ‘Suvidha’ for approvals

April 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra on Friday said the public, political parties and candidates contesting the polls can make use of ‘Suvidha’ and ‘c-VIGIL’ that have been launched by the Election Commission, in the run-up to the elections.

While the c-VIGIL has been launched to enable citizens to report on violation of election code of conduct, the Suvidha is a single window clearance for getting permission from the election authorities for rallies, meetings, and processions. The Suvidha is an attempt to bring down unnecessary running around of those engaged in elections in need of approvals.

During his meeting with the representatives of various political parties, at his office, the Deputy Commissioner told the participants to make use of Suvidha for approvals for processions, use of sound system, rallies and other programmes as part of electioneering. The candidates and the political parties can make use of the single window clearance.

He said the complaints on violation of election code of conduct can be lodged by calling 1950. “We are working towards holding the elections in a free and fair manner. Action will be taken if voters were lured with freebies and election illegalities were committed. The leaders of all political parties must support the district administration in conducting the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner,” Mr. Rajendra told the meeting.

He said the political parties and the candidates can submit their applications seeking permission for processions, rallies, meetings, vehicle permissions and other election-related clearances visiting https://suvidha.eci.gov.in/suvidhaac/public/login

Likewise, electoral malpractices and violation of election code of conduct can be lodged by downloading the c-VIGIL app, he said.

He said the public can report the violations confidentially to the election authorities. This is the easiest way of sharing the information as the Election Commission was taking stringent steps against poll code violations.

The DC said the public can report poll code violations like distribution of freebies, liquor, money, display of banners and posters without permission, organising meetings without permission through the c-VIGIL app. Audio/videos supporting their complaints can also be shared through the app.