DC asks outside political leaders, workers to leave Udupi district at 6 p.m. on May 8

May 06, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner has asked political leaders and party workers campaigning in five Assembly segments, who do not belong to Udupi district and who are not voters in the district, to leave the district at 6 p.m. on May 8.

Speaking at a meeting in Udupi on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner said that no public rallies and meetings will be allowed 48 hours before the end of voting on May 10. In case, if such leaders and party workers are found staying in the district people can inform the same to the Election Commission officials or police. Along with such persons, action will be taken against those who shelter such leaders and workers.

Sale and transportation of liquor has been banned from 5 p.m. on May 8 to midnight on May 10 and from midnight on May 12 to midnight on May 13 in view of the elections and counting.