Dakshina Kannada district has highest number of citizens aged above 80 who have opted to vote from home

April 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 99,529 electors across the State have opted to vote from home in the Assembly elections. These include 80,250 people aged above 80 and 19,279 persons with disabilities (PwDs).

For the first time, the Election Commission has introduced the vote-from-home facility for people aged above 80 and PwDs if they are unable to go out to exercise their franchise. The facility was made available for the 12.15 lakh people aged above 80 (including 16,976 centenarians), and 5.71 lakh benchmarked PwDs in the Assembly elections in Karnataka. The window for opting the facility was closed on April 17.

While Dakshina Kannada district has the highest number of people (10,808) aged above 80 who have opted for the facility, Bengaluru Rural has the least at 470.

At 2,845, Tumkuru district has the highest number of PwDs who have opted to vote from home and the lowest is from BBMP Central at 14.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, said 9,152 senior citizens and 119 PwDs have opted for the facility in the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru Rural, 113 PwDs have given their consent to vote from home.

Constituency-wise

Among the 224 constituencies, Sira has the highest number of people aged above 80 who have opted to vote from home at 2,480. The least number of people who have opted for this facility is from Ballari Rural (3) and Chittapur (7).

While there has been zero response from PwD electors in Rajajinagar, Shantinagar, Pulakeshinagar, BTM Layout, Padmanabhanagar, and Vijayanagar constituencies to this facility, the highest is from Sira at 1,499.

Lukewarm response

Venkatesh Kumar R., Additional Chief Electoral Officer, said electors’ response to this facility has been lukewarm, especially in urban areas. “In Bengaluru, our personnel found it hard to enter apartments and gated communities to distribute the 12D forms (consent forms to avail the facility) because they were refused entry. Overall, not more than 6.6% of senior citizens have opted,” he said. This problem was not faced in rural areas.

Mr. Meena said arrangements for these voters are in progress. “Separate teams will go to the homes of these persons with a ballot paper and collect their votes. The voting will happen 5 to 6 days prior to the actual day of polling. The entire process will be videographed and polling agents of the candidates will be informed well in advance; they will also be present during the voting procedure to ensure greater level of transparency. If the person is not available during the first visit, he/she will get a second chance and that will be the last,” he said.