D K Shivakumar will be in Delhi Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation, says his MP-brother

May 16, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar speaks to the media on his Delhi visit, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka state Congress president D K Shivakumar will reach Delhi on Tuesday for discussion with the party leadership on the government formation in the state, his brother and party MP D K Suresh said.

Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister's post, the Congress leadership called Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah -- the two frontrunners -- to Delhi for discussions on Monday. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi Monday afternoon, but Shivakumar cancelled his visit at the last minute citing health issues.

Later in the evening, D K Suresh, the Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence and thereafter told reporters that his brother will be visiting Delhi on Tuesday.

"Yes, he will be coming tomorrow," D K Suresh said in response to a question from reporters.

After the Congress made a spectacular comeback in Karnataka winning 135 of the 224 seats, the party is now faced with the challenge of picking the chief minister.

The Congress Legislature Party, which met in Bengaluru on Sunday, authorised party president Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the chief minister.

