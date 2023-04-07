cVigil App of ECI helps in effective enforcement of model code of conduct, say IT nodal officers

April 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

More and more people should download Election Commission of India’s cVigil App that facilitates lodging violations related to election model code of conduct, as the app is an effective tool in enforcing the code, said the four district IT nodal officers on Friday, April 7.

During the demonstration of cVigil App operation to media persons here, the officers however said that uploading the content— audio, video and photographs — has to be done only through the links provided in the app so as to capture the exact location of the violation. The complainant can give additional information about the location and also nature of the violation, while uploading the content. Content captured independently without using the app cannot be uploaded through it, they noted.

The information so uploaded goes to the District Control Centre that assigns it to the nearby field surveillance team for verification and investigation. The team reports to the Returning Officer concerned, who orders registration of a case or rejects the information. “All this happens within 100 minutes of uploading the information. The complainant can track action taken on his/her compliant,” said District IT Nodal officer B.S. Raghavendra.

Basavaraj Talawar, another Officer, said people can report, namely, about election speeches that incite communal hatred, on use of sound systems beyond permissible time, and campaigning within 200 meters radius of polling stations. “Anonymous reporting too can be done; but in this option, complainant cannot track the progress,” he said.

Since March 17, Mr. Talawar said 54 complaints were filed using the app of which 38 were found to be true and action was initiated. “Majority of them related to banners (of political parties),” he said.

cVigil investigator

Mr. Talawar said as many as 458 personnel including members of 64 field surveillance teams, 78 static surveillance teams and sector officers are using cVigil investigator App related to investigation of model code of conduct violation cases. The investigator App tracks movement of 458 personnel, he said.

Aravind Kolur and Dinesh Naik, other two officers, also spoke. The officers are Assistant Professors with the National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal and look at operation of cVigil App in Dakshina Kannada.

Kannada to be incorporated in cVigil

The Election Commission of India has been asked to include Kannada in the cVigil App, said B.S. Raghavendra, the Dakshina Kannada district IT nodal officer.

Mr. Raghavendra said the app presently was supporting English, Hindi and six other languages. “We have asked ECI to include Kannada too,” Mr. Raghavendra said and added changes will be reflected in the app updates.