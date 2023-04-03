Crackdown on election-related malpractices continues in Mysuru

April 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as ₹18 lakh in cash that was seized in Varuna constituency has been handed over to the Income Tax Department, liquor worth around ₹26.20 lakh being carried in two vehicles was seized in T. Narasipur constituency. The total value of the two vehicles engaged for supplying the liquor is about ₹20 lakh. A total of 36,045.27 litres of liquor was seized during checking in the constituency.

So far, 59,606 litres of liquor worth ₹1.51 crore has been seized in Mysuru district.

The other seizures from the flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams include – ₹8,38,630 in cash, 137 grams of gold, rice bags and cooking materials worth ₹19,69,647 were seized by the Flying Squad and ₹42,95,865 worth seizure by the Static Surveillance Teams.

The flying squads and SSTs enforcing the model code of conduct raided a building in Hanchya on the Outer Ring Road and seized rice bags while food kits stocked in a house were also seized. A total of 732 rice bags and 722 food kits were seized in the raids.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. K.V. Rajendra who is the district election officer, on Monday, April 3, told the flying squads and static surveillance teams of Chamundeshwari and Chamaraja Assembly constituencies at a meeting here, to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct and book cases. If you come across cases of poll code violation, take action and book a case, the DC said.

At the meeting here, he explained the roles and responsibilities of flying squads and SSTs and how they were supposed to enforce the EC guidelines. The officers must first take steps for preventing violation of the election code.

District Model Code of Conduct Nodal Officer and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri told the officers to get their doubts cleared from the returning officers and ensure that there is no campaign done near the places of worship. Permission is a must for any meetings, processions and other events related to polls.

Archaeology and Museums Director Devaraju said posters cannot be pasted on the compounds of the government buildings. Public meetings and campaigns need to be video recorded. No campaign should be carried out from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., he said.