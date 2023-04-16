CPI(M) to field candidate from Kalaburagi Rural Constituency

April 16, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) announced that the party would field its candidate from Kalaburagi Rural Assembly constituency (Reserve) in the coming assembly elections.

CPI (M) District Secretary K.Neela addressing a press conference said that the party has decided to field Aland taluk secretary Pandurang Mavinkar from Kalaburagi Rural Constituency.

Ms Neela said that the CPI (M) has declared to field its candidates on five seats including Kalaburagi Rural, Bagepalli constituency in Chikkaballapur, KR Puram constituency, KGF constituency in Kolar district and Kanakagiri constituency in Koppal district. (EOM)

