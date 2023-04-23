CPI announces support to Congress in 215 seats while locking horns in seven constituencies

April 23, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will extend support to the Congress in 215 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled on May 10 while candidates of both the parties will face each other in seven seats.

In a statement released here, CPI state secretary Sati Sundaresh said the party is contesting in seven seats and supporting Congress in 215 seats. It has also extended support to Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote while supporting CPI(M) candidate in Bagepalli.

The statement said that it would focus on defeating BJP in the Assembly elections and also prevent formation of unstable governments. The CPI has listed failure of the BJP government to address issues of unemployment, corruption and communalism, as well as steps to donate land and water resources of the State to the corporates as issues that it is opposed to.

“Though Congress and CPI have ideological differences on various issues, both parties have historically shared a common ground on issues related to rights of workers, middle class, poor and the oppressed sections of the society,” AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday.

The focus of both parties is to oppose the 40% commission government led by Basavaraj Bommai and bring transparency in governance, he added.

He said, “The CPI has fielded its candidates in seven constituencies and in the remaining 215 constituencies, the cadre will support the Congress. This is a big decision taken by the respective party leaders in their fight against the BJP.”