Counting today, results likely by afternoon

May 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
All arrangements have been made for counting of votes of the elections to seven assembly segments at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad. The counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has said that the counting of votes for the election to seven Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district is likely to conclude by afternoon on Saturday and the results would be announced immediately as per ECI guidelines.

In a press release issued on Friday, the counting of votes being held at the counting centre set up at University of Agricultural Science (UAS), Dharwad will be begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. For counting of votes of each assembly constituency, a separate room has been earmarked. There will be fourteen tables including thirteen for counting of postal ballots and votes recorded in EVMs.

According to Mr. Hegde, the counting of votes for Hubballi Dharwad Central and Hubballi Dharwad West constituencies will be held in 19 rounds and that of five other constituencies in the district will be held in 17 rounds.

Postal ballots first

As per the set procedure, the counting of postal ballots will be held first and subsequently the counting of votes recorded in EVMs will be taken up.

There is three-tier security cover around the counting centre.

Police bandobast

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate has deployed a total of 548 police officials and personnel for the bandobast around the counting centre at UAS, Dharwad.

Police Commissioner Raman Gupta has said in a release that two Deputy Commissioners of Police will lead four ACPs, 18 police inspectors, 31 police sub inspectors, 60 assistant sub inspectors, 138 head constables 240 police constables and 57 woman police constables. In addition three platoons of KSRP and two platoons of para military forces will be deployed for bandobast.

He has also said that separate entry and exit points have been earmarked for the arrival and departure of counting staff, officials and media persons to streamline the vehicular movement.

Top News Today

