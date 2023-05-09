Counting centre in Mysuru to receive three-layer security

May 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Maharani Commerce and Management College, Valmiki Road here will turn into a fortress as the EVMs and VVPATs will be stored in the strong room established in the college premises. The college is the main vote counting centre where constituency-wise strong rooms have been established. The counting will take place on Saturday, May 13.

After the polling on Wednesday, May 10, the machines will be sealed in the respective boxes and numbered as assigned during the mustering process. The machines would be brought to the mustering centers in the respective constituencies under tight police security in buses. After the completion of all formalities, the machines will be shifted to the counting center here under security.

The counting centre will be guarded by three layers of security – the Central Reserve Police Force will provide the first layer of security, armed paramilitary forces will provide the second layer of security and the last and third layer of security will be provided by the police force.

The counting centre will be under CCTV surveillance and a close watch kept on the staff entering and exiting the centre.