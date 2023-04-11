April 11, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the opposition Congress harping on the alleged demand of 40% commission in civil contracts by members of the BJP government in Karnataka, the party’s working president and 7-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy said, “Corruption cannot be totally eliminated. It can only be regulated, like regulation of prices of commodities in the market.”

“Corruption is everywhere in the world. In Karnataka too, the Congress cannot totally eliminate corruption. We can control the extent of corruption and regulate it, just like the government regulating prices,” he said in response to a question whether the Congress would have zero tolerance towards corruption if elected to power.

Participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru, Mr Reddy said, “Corruption can only be reduced, but cannot be eliminated. Corruption can be controlled by posting strict and efficient officers in various departments.

“If the Congress comes to power, we can reduce at least 75% of corruption in the government by providing a transparent administration and posting highly committed officials.”

When questioned about the party’s commitment to reducing corruption by establishing a separate Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mr Reddy said many States have established Lokayukta and ACBs to crack down on corruption. The Bommai government scrapped the ACB after the High Court of Karnataka ordered its closure.

On the status of the BJP in the poll-bound State, he said both BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been facing a ‘leadership crisis’ in Karnataka. There are no credible State-level leaders in the BJP after B.S. Yediyurappa was told to leave the Chief Minister’s office, and the death of former Union Minister Ananth Kumar. The Congress has many State-level leaders to provide leadership to the State if elected to power, said Mr Reddy, who handled many portfolios in various Congress governments.

On the JD(S), he said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is not in a position to travel across Karnataka owing to his age. “There are no credible leaders in the JD(S),” Mr Reddy claimed.

Asked about defeat of the Congress in the 2018 polls, the Congress leader said propaganda by the BJP against the party on granting separate religious status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community was one of the factors for the party’s defeat.

Replying to a question of alleged appeasement of minorities by the Congress, he said, “The BJP is a nakli (fake) Hindu party, while the Congress is an all-inclusive party.”

He hoped that the party would come to power on its own, and would provide a stable government by implementing four ‘guarantees’ promised to voters.

Ramalinga Reddy not in race to become CM of Karnataka

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy ruled out his name from the race for the post of Chief Minister if the Congress comes to power after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

“Already, we have 2-3 contenders. I have no ambition of becoming the Chief Minister,” Mr Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Congress MLA said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge can become the Prime Minister if the Congress is elected to power after the 2024 general elections. “Now the competition to become the Chief Minister (of Karnataka) is between Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar,” he said.