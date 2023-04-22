Constituency profile: Voters point out pressing issues, to decide fate of popular incumbent MLA in Yelahanka

April 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stretched across 31 square kilometres, Yelahanka is a constituency which includes urban areas in city limits, town municipalities and gram panchayats.

S.R. Vishwanath of the ruling BJP has been the MLA of Yelahanka since 2008, when the constituency was made a general seat from being reserved for Scheduled Castes earlier. While his approachability and lack of a good Opposition candidate has held him in good stead, now, he faces some anti-incumbency. However, this time too, the candidates against him from JDS and Congress are perceived to be not well placed to encash anti-incumbency against the incumbent MLA.

Tough fight

Opposition to Mr. Vishwanath is felt the most in 17 villages where land is now being acquired by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to form Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout. “It is not easy for Mr. Vishwanath to win this time. There is a lot of anger amongst farmers who have lost their lands, those who have bought revenue sites and also environmentalists as many trees have been cut in the layout area. The MLA who should have stood in support of us, is the one who has brought JCBs and acquiring land and cutting trees now. No one is showing their displeasure openly, but there is definite opposition,” said B.R. Nanjundappa, a former councillor. Given that Mr. Vishwanath has been the chairman of BDA, more anger is directed at him. Apart from this pocket, he has also been facing opposition for the proposed tree park in Jarakbande Kaval forest area, by citizens and environmentalists alike.

Problems of citizens

However, apart from these, Mr. Vishwanath seems to face no virulent opposition. Given the wide demography of the constituency, problems faced by citizens also vary. While those in the urban pockets are worried about streetlights, skywalks and other civic amenities, those in rural areas are more worried about lack of sanitation facilities.

However, the problem of paucity drinking water remains common for everyone across the constituency. There is large scale dependency on borewells for drinking water needs. Even apartment complexes and gated communities shell out money for water tankers when the water from the borewells is not sufficient.

The ongoing construction work for the new flyover from Yelahanka Police station to BWSSB junction has made traffic snarls in the area common. Although the airport line of metro is planned to run through Yelahanka, the slow progress of the work has left citizens cynical. “Many of us who have been living here for a long time feel like that flyover was not necessary. It has created a traffic problem which was not there earlier. Metro might benefit the future generations but for now, the construction of the same will again mean traffic snarls. Whoever is elected next, must work with other civic bodies to figure out solutions for the main roads of the constituency without bringing in more construction activities,” said Raju S., a resident of Puttenahalli.

While Mr. Vishwanath has faced anti-incumbency in both 2013 and 2018, he has been able to romp home with an increasing margin of victory every election, for which voters of the constituency cite lack of good alternatives. This is also a constituency where JDS is the runner up and Congress has come third in the last two elections.

With also holding the position of BDA chairman, he has brought about several projects to the constituency including connecting roads to Shivaram Karanth Layout, two flyovers on Doddaballapur Road among others.

However, this year, along with the aforementioned problems, if the Opposition parties concentrate on solutions for these issues, the votes might turn in their favour.