Constituency profile: BTM Layout An area of rapid changes that continues to battle many old problems

April 21, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Traffic snarls, slums without proper infrastructure, and garbage issues continue to be major issues faced by the residents of BTM Layout Assembly constituency, which is considered the gateway to IT hub in Bengaluru.

Once mainly a residential area, parts of the constituency have undergone rapid changes due to the IT boom and is also known for restaurants, shopping malls and paying guest accommodation for students and IT employees. But, the constituency also hosts slums like Ejipura and NS Palya and is also known for the city’s most dreaded traffic-choked spots like Dairy Circle-Silk Board junction and Bannerghatta road. Metro connectivity is still a dream for residents here.

Rajasekhara Shetty, a member of the BTM Layout Residents Association, said, “The constituency is facing a lot of infrastructure issues, including lack of garbage disposal, traffic and water issues. Those who are in power have neglected the constituency. The metro construction has not yet been completed, and the work has only led to heavy traffic snarls in parts of Bannerghatta Road and Silk Board junction. There are many garbage blackspots near the Madiwala Lake and also on many interior residential roads.”

The incumbent MLA is three-time winning Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy. Mr. Reddy, while claiming that he has been doing the best possible for the constituency, however, agreed it is affected by traffic and promised to find a solution to it. “Most of the roads here are narrow streets, and due to IT companies, traffic has been increasing. I will find a solution to the traffic issues,” Mr. Reddy said.

In 2018, Mr. Reddy won the seat by defeating Lallesh Reddy of the BJP by a margin of 20,478 votes. This time too, he is confident of winning. “I am on the ground with people always and worked continuously for the betterment of the constituency,” he said.