May 01, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Having emerged victorious six times in eight elections in Bantwal Assembly constituency since 1985, B. Ramanath Rai of the Congress is in the fray for the ninth time against BJP MLA Rajesh Naik U. for the elections scheduled on May 10.

Bantwal has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress having elected the party’s candidates nine times since 1957. While the CPI had won the Bantwal seat in 1972 (B.V. Kakkillaya), the BJP had won thrice — 1983 (N. Shiva Rao), 2004 (B. Nagaraja Shetty), and 2018 (Rajesh Naik U.).

B. Ramanath Rai had registered consecutive victories from 1985 to 1999, he was the Minister of State for Home in the Veerappa Moily government, and Transport Minister in the S.M. Krishna government. After his defeat to B. Nagaraja Shetty (BJP) in 2004, Mr. Rai emerged victorious in 2008 and 2013, and was the Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology in the Siddaramaiah government. He was defeated by Rajesh Naik (BJP) in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

In 2008, Mr. Rai’s victory margin against Mr. Nagaraja Shetty was just 1,251 votes. In 2013, he won against Mr. Naik of the BJP by a margin of 17,850 votes. Some of his statements and actions, including allegedly stopping of foodgrains from Kollur Mookambika temple for the mid-day meal of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra run by RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at Kalladka, is believed to have worked against him in the 2018 election. Mr. Naik won with a margin of 15,971 votes.

In 2013, Abdul Majid from the Social Democratic Part of India (SDPI) had secured 6,111 votes while in the 2018 elections, the Congress reportedly coaxed the SDPI to refrain from the contest. This time, Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe is contesting on the SDPI ticket, and there is a possibility that he will take some of the votes against the BJP.

Declaring the 2023 polls as his last political battle, 71-year-old Mr. Rai is making all efforts to woo voters citing various developmental works he got executed in the constituency, including several roads and bridges.

64 year-old Rajesh Naik is banking on the development works in the constituency, including a vented dam across Netravathi river near Jakribettu.

Bowl of woes

A fast-developing urban location, taluk headquarter Bantwal and commercial centre Bantwal Cross Road (B.C. Road) have been facing a number of civic and infrastructure issues. The Bantwal Tow Municipal Council is yet to establish a robust underground drainage system to treat sewage that directly flows into the Netravathi river flowing nearby. In fact, the sewage flows into the backwaters of the Thumbe vented dam, which is the source of water for Mangaluru city.

Located on the flanks of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75, the road network in B.C. Road has been pathetic. While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed a flyover for the Bengaluru-Mangaluru carriageway, the traffic on the opposite direction moves on the surface road, which is always in a bad condition.

The adjacent bus stand, predominantly catering to private buses, has been in an awful state, lacking all basic amenities.

The slow pace of NHAI’s four-laning of NH 75 work, coupled with absolute lack of safety measures, has been a nightmare for the residents of Bantwal taluk, including Kalladka town. Breathing dust and negotiating pothole ridden roads, the residents want the project to get completed at the earliest.

Illegal sand mining and stone quarrying being the issues affecting the constituency, the government recently declared 2-km radius of Karinja hills, housing the historic Karinjeshwara temple in Bantwal taluk, as reserved for religious activities. It has banned all stone mining and crushing activities in the region.

With the Netravathi river, the lifeline of the taluk, completely drying up for lack of rains and also due to the Yettinahole water diversion project, farmers in the region are facing severe water crunch and are struggling to save standing crops, including arecanut plantations.

ADVERTISEMENT